Hong Kong subway arson attack by man with mental and family troubles leaves three in critical condition

A Taiwanese tourist was among three people in critical condition Saturday after a rush-hour arson attack on a Hong Kong subway train Friday night, officials said. A man with a history of mental illness was arrested for arson.

A total of 18 people were injured in the incident at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Police seized suspected liquid accelerants from the scene.

Police have ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack and said the man acted alone. Police said the 60-year-old was surnamed Cheung.

Reports said the suspect was not on good terms with his family and had previously been arrested for minor crimes such as gambling.

Cable Television reported the man had said loudly some people had harmed his son and he needed to take revenge, and that he had doused his pants with thinner liquid.

Local media said the suspect was among those in critical condition, but police would not confirm the reports.

“We visited a female tourist from Taiwan. Her condition is still considered critical,” said the city’s No. 2 official, Matthew Cheung. “To our knowledge, she has a friend in Hong Kong, and that friend has notified her family.”

Health Secretary Ko Wing-man said the three in critical condition were on breathing apparatuses.

Ko added that the suspect had a history of mental illness. “In the long term, his condition was stable, but recently he was supposed to receive treatment but he missed it,” Ko told reporters.

Video footage showed chaos on the platform of the packed Tsim Sha Tsui station, with a train car on fire and one man lying on the floor with his clothes ablaze as bystanders tried to help him.

Images broadcast on Cable Television news also showed multiple people with burn injuries as emergency personnel carried out rescue operations.

Cable also reported that a 15-year-old high school girl received burn injuries to her legs.

“I heard loud cries, and the smell of the fumes didn’t smell like a normal fire — it had a chemical smell,” an eyewitness identified as Mr. Chow told reporters at the scene. “Once I inhaled it, it burned the throat,” Chow said.

The Tsim Sha Tsui station, which services a popular shopping and nightlife district, was evacuated following the incident with trains skipping the station on Friday night. It was re-opened Saturday morning.

It was a rare incident in the Asian finance hub, where the transport network is known for its safety and efficiency.

In 2004, 14 people were injured on the subway when a man started a fire in another busy station during the morning rush hour.