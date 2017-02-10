Asylum-seekers in Hungary face detention in border container camps

Hungary plans to hold migrants in border camps made up of shipping containers while their asylum requests are settled, a top official said Thursday.

Janos Lazar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, also said once new rules are in place, any migrants detained anywhere in Hungary without documents allowing them to be in the country will be returned across the border.

“We need a legal system that protects us. This is a very serious change,” Lazar said. “We expect debates with the European Commission and other organizations.”

Human rights advocates noted that Hungary was already holding large numbers of asylum-seekers in closed camps and that the massive, indiscriminate detention of all asylum-seekers “has not been seen in decades in democratic Europe.”

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee also vowed to sue Hungary at the European Court of Justice in every case where asylum-seekers are illegally kept in custody, which would likely force the country to make compensation payments.

“The government would do better instead to improve the quality of the open reception centers and spend this money on the integration of people who have found asylum in Hungary,” the group said.

Presently, asylum-seekers whose claims are under appeal are placed mostly in open camps and some leave for Western Europe before their cases are decided. Migrants detained within 8 km (5 miles) of the border are sent back across the fences Hungary has built on its southern borders with Serbia and Croatia.

Lazar said the measures will be enacted only when, like at the present time, the government declares a state of emergency because of mass immigration.

“It is clear that the security situation in Europe has deteriorated, not improved,” Lazar told reporters after a government meeting. “Turkey is presently defending the borders of Europe. We would like to strengthen the Hungarian border.”

Lazar reiterated that Hungary was ready to build a second, stronger fence if needed, on its southern borders. Lazar also said the government would increase aid to charity groups working along the border.

Hungary is also is building four small military bases along the fence to provide accommodations for some of the 3,000 soldiers on border duty along with police. The barracks are being built out of shipping containers and each base will have room for 150 people.

It is difficult to get asylum in Hungary. The country granted asylum or some form of protection to 425 people in 2016, while receiving 29,432 applications.

The tough new measure affecting migrants waiting for asylum claims to be processed is the latest step by right-wing Prime Minister Orban’s government to deal with the thousands of people trying to get into Europe over the past two years.

“People’s freedom of movement will be removed, they will be able to stay only in a place designated for them,” Orban’s chief of staff, Lazar, said at a weekly press briefing.

“This place will be the state border, where containers suitable for accommodating 200-300 people will be erected. Migrants will have to wait there for a legally binding decision on their claims,” Lazar said.

Claimants will be able to take part in court proceedings via telecommunications equipment in the camps, he added.

A total of 586 migrants currently staying in open and closed camps elsewhere in Hungary will also gradually be transferred to the new sites, he said.

Lazar announced the plans as part of a package of legal proposals to go before parliament that would reintroduce automatic detention for asylum seekers arriving in Hungary.

Last month Orban, a fervent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, said the systematic detention of migrants was needed in response to recent “terror” attacks in Europe.

“As long as there is a verdict outstanding they cannot move freely in Hungary,” said Orban, who has long railed against the “poison” of immigration.

Hungary suspended its detentions of asylum applicants in 2013, under pressure from the EU, the U.N. refugee agency and the European Court of Human Rights.

“But since then there have been terror acts in Western Europe,” Orban said in January. “Any legal regulation that facilitates terror acts must be changed in the interests of our own self-defence.”

He said he was aware that this “openly goes against the EU,” of which Hungary is a member, putting his government in “open conflict” with the 28-nation bloc.

It has also been criticized by refugee rights advocates.

“Automatic detention of all asylum-seekers from the start till the end of the asylum procedure is a flagrant and clear breach of EU law and human rights standards,” the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a Budapest-based refugee rights group, said in an email statement to AFP.

“In addition, the indefinite detention of many vulnerable migrants, including families with small children, is cruel and inhuman,” it said.

Orban has regularly crossed swords with the European Union over migrants, including by erecting fences on Hungary’s border with Serbia and refusing to take part in a scheme to spread refugees around the bloc.

Orban says that allowing migrants in without proper checks poses a security threat, citing the fact that some of the Islamist extremists responsible for attacks like those in Paris in November 2015 had posed as refugees.

But many others who have carried out attacks or tried to were born in Europe.

Orban has also argued that allowing in so many Muslims risks undermining Europe’s democratic values and its Christian traditions.