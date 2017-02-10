Storms, illegal logging decimate Mexico’s migrating monarchs as butterflies now face Trump wall

The monarch butterfly population dropped by a quarter in its Mexican wintering grounds this season and U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned wall could affect its migration from Canada, Mexican authorities said Thursday.

The orange and black butterfly covered 2.91 hectares (7.2 acres) of pine and fir forest in the 2016-2017 season, compared to 4.01 hectares the previous year, a 27.4 percent decline, the government said.

The monarch population is estimated by the area of forest it occupies in the states of Mexico and Michoacan, where it winters.

Last year, cold fronts and snow slammed 100 hectares of woods in the central mountains where the butterfly spends the winter months after traveling 4,000 km (2,500 miles) across Canada and the United States.

“The causes for this drop are mainly the extreme climate events,” Alejandro Del Mazo, Mexico’s commissioner for protected areas, said at a news conference.

“There were deaths of monarch butterflies in the previous season, and this, without a doubt, is one of the main causes for the reduction” this year, Del Mazo said.

The butterfly’s population had rebounded last year, but some 7 percent were killed in a storm in March, around the time they make their journey back across the United States.

Del Mazo warned that the butterfly’s survival could be threatened by the massive wall that Trump says he plans to build across the 3,000-km border.

The barrier could change the natural markers that guide the insect across the border, he said.

“Without a doubt, fragmenting the habitats and maybe causing changes to the tributaries and rivers that we share with the United States could have an impact,” Del Mazo said.

“Along its route, this insect also needs to identify refuges, climate events and water that, if altered, could have some impact, but it’s very early to say,” he cautioned.

The monarch has been threatened by illegal logging in its Mexican habitat and the use of herbicides in fields of milkweed — the plant that it feeds on when in caterpillar form — in the United States and Canada.

Mexico’s government has deployed a special police unit in the mountains to find illegal sawmills.

“The reduction in the area of forest they (monarchs) occupied this year is most probably due to the high mortality caused by storms and cold weather last year,” said Omar Vidal, the head of the Mexico office of the World Wildlife Fund. “It is a clear reminder for the three countries that they must step up actions to protect breeding, feeding and migratory habitat.”

Officials estimate the storms in March killed about 6.2 million butterflies, almost 7.4 percent of the estimated 84 million that wintered in Mexico, said Del Mazo, Mexico’s commissioner for protected areas. The monarchs were preparing to fly back to the U.S. and Canada at the time the storm hit.

While no butterfly lives to make the round trip, a reduction in the number making it out of the wintering grounds often results in a decline among those who return the next year.

The combination of rain, cold and high winds from the storms caused the loss of 133 acres (54 hectares) of pine and fir trees in the mountaintop wintering grounds, more than four times the amount lost to illegal logging. It was the biggest storm-related loss since the winter of 2009-10, when unusually heavy rainstorms and mudslides caused the destruction of 262 acres (106 hectares) of trees.

However, the fight against illegal logging continues. Last week, authorities detained a man trying to truck about a dozen huge tree trunks out of the butterfly reserve, using false papers asserting the trees were diseased and were being removed to reduce risk. In fact, investigators found the trees had been healthy.

The monarchs depend on finding relatively well-preserved forests, where millions of the orange-and-black butterflies hang in clumps from the boughs. The trees, and the clumping, help protect the butterflies from cold rains and steep drops in temperature.

That is why illegal logging in the 33,484-acre (13,551-hectare) nucleus of the reserve is so damaging. Illegal logging in the monarch reserve dropped from almost 49.4 acres (20 hectares) in 2015 to about 29.6 acres (12 hectares) last year.

Another problem has been the loss of milkweed — the plant monarchs rely on for food — in the United States and Canada, because of the increased use of herbicides and the conversion of land to development.

The loss of forests in Mexico and milkweed north of the border has proved devastating. This year the butterflies covered only 7.19 acres (2.91 hectares).

Last year, the butterflies covered 10 acres (about 4 hectares), compared to 2.8 acres (1.13 hectares) in 2014 and a record low of 1.66 acres (0.67 hectares) in 2013. That is still well below the 44 acres (18 hectares) they covered 20 years ago.

“We cannot control the climate, but we can do much better in eradicating illegal logging in the reserve and tackling habitat loss in the U.S. and Canada,” Vidal said. “But, even if Mexico’s overwintering sites never lose another tree, without food and habitat along the migration routes, the forests will soon bid farewell” to the monarchs.

The butterfly itself is not endangered, but the migration does appear to be. Not all monarchs migrate.