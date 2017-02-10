Lawmakers on both sides quick to confirm Gorsuch’s criticism of Trump tirade wasn’t ‘misrepresented’

President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that comments by his Supreme Court nominee criticizing his attacks on the judiciary were “misrepresented,” even as Republican and Democratic lawmakers vouched for the veracity of the remarks.

Trump’s comments prompted a rebuke from Judge Neil Gorsuch, who said at a meeting with lawmakers that the president’s comments were “demoralizing and disheartening.”

Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump last week to the nation’s highest court, made the comments in meetings with senators after Trump accused an appellate court considering his immigration and refugee executive order of being “so political.” Over the weekend, the president labeled a judge who ruled on his executive order a “so-called judge” and referred to the ruling as “ridiculous.”

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut first relayed Gorsuch’s remarks on Wednesday following a meeting with the judge. Trump’s own confirmation team for Gorsuch later confirmed he had made those remarks.

But Trump suggested that Blumenthal had misrepresented Gorsuch, tweeting early Thursday, “Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?”

Blumenthal, who served in the Marine Corps Reserves during Vietnam, apologized in 2010 for saying he had served in Vietnam.

More broadly, Blumenthal, a former state attorney general, argued Thursday that Gorsuch would need to go further to publicly condemn Trump’s attacks on judicial independence.

“He needs to condemn Donald Trump’s attacks publicly and it needs to be much stronger, more explicit and direct than has been done so far,” Blumenthal said. “Unless it is done publicly in a clear condemnation, it will not establish his independence.”

Lawmakers from both parties quickly vouched for the veracity of the remarks the senator said Gorsuch made. GOP former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who is helping with Gorsuch’s confirmation and was at the meeting, issued a statement saying Gorsuch made clear he was not referring to any specific case. But she said the nominee said he finds any criticism of a judge’s integrity and independence to be “disheartening and demoralizing.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., each confirmed that Gorsuch made the same comments to them.

Sasse told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” “Frankly, he got pretty passionate about it,” said Sasse, adding that Gorsuch said any attack on the “‘brothers or sisters of the robe is an attack on all judges.'”

Fellow Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy came to Blumenthal’s defense Thursday, lashing out in a tweet directed at Trump: “Ha! As a prosecutor, Dick used to put guys like u in jail. Now, u use your position to mock vets, he uses his to make their lives better.”

Gorsuch’s comments came at the end of a week of meetings with members of the Senate, which is considering his nomination. His response may have been aimed at drawing a line of separation from the new president, who has been a politically polarizing figure among Democrats in a highly charged partisan fight over the court.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing the appeal of Trump’s executive order on immigration, including a temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. In a hearing Tuesday, judges on the appeals court challenged the administration’s claim that the ban was motivated by terrorism fears, but also questioned an attorney’s argument that it unconstitutionally targeted Muslims.

Trump criticized the court that is considering his immigration and refugee executive order, telling a group of police chiefs Wednesday that his immigration order was “done for the security of our nation.”

He quoted from the portion of the immigration law that he said gave him the power to enact the ban, calling it “beautifully written” and saying, “A bad high school student would understand this.”

“Courts seem to be so political and it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what’s right,” Trump added. “And that has to do with the security of our country, which is so important.”

Since a lower-court judge blocked the order last week, Trump has assailed the decision, leading legal experts, Democrats and some Republicans to question whether the president’s remarks might jeopardize the independence of the judiciary. Others have expressed fears he may be attempting to use political influence to sway the courts.

In his speech, Trump sought to link his comments about the court battle over his executive order to the law enforcement community in attendance.

“We have to allow you to do your job,” he said. “And we have to give you the weapons that you need, and this is a weapon that you need and they’re trying to take it away from you.”

The president has repeatedly said people are “pouring in” since the ban was put on hold and suggested that blocking the order would be dangerous for U.S. citizens.

On Wednesday morning he tweeted, “Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!”

The administration has not provided any information to support his claims.

A federal judge in Cleveland is weighing in on Trump’s personal criticism of other judges without mentioning the Republican president by name.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said during a speech Wednesday that questioning the legitimacy of a federal judge is a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

Polster is an appointee of Democratic President Bill Clinton and has been on the bench since 1998.

He responded to a question about the judiciary’s status under Trump by saying that questioning the legitimacy of someone undermines the whole system. Cleveland.com (bit.ly/2kwllCG ) reports Polster went on to say that a public office holder who makes those types of comments “calls into question his or her own legitimacy.”

Trump has lobbed several criticisms of federal judges, but experts say it’s better if they don’t respond.

Gorsuch, a conservative federal appeals court judge from Colorado who Trump nominated for a lifetime post on the Supreme Court on Jan. 31, might be hoping to help win Democratic support in the U.S. Senate for his confirmation by demonstrating independence from the Republican president.

“We’re careening toward a constitutional crisis way bigger than me or even Judge Gorsuch because these attacks on the judiciary are abhorrent and extraordinarily dangerous for our constitutional democracy,” Blumenthal told MSNBC’S “Morning Joe” program.

By nominating Gorsuch, Trump is seeking to restore the conservative majority on the high court that had been in place for decades until the death in February 2016 of Justice Antonin Scalia.

After meeting with Gorsuch on Thursday, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine told reporters the nominee outlined “his willingness to be a check on the executive branch.” Collins also said it was “inappropriate for any president to go after an independent judge” personally though criticizing an actual ruling is “fair game.”

In 2010, while running for the Senate, Blumenthal said he had “misspoken about my service” by earlier stating he had served in Vietnam when he actually got military deferments before joining the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1970, allowing him to avoid combat overseas.

Blumenthal expressed regret over his previous comments but said he was proud of his service as a reservist.

Trump himself received five deferments during the Vietnam War, including one for bone spurs in his heel, the New York Times reported in August, and never served in the military.

U.S. presidents typically refrain from personal attacks on jurists or even weighing in on judicial matters out of respect for a U.S. Constitution clause ensuring a separation of powers between the federal judiciary, Congress and the president’s executive branch.

“I think President Trump is going to harm both Judge Gorsuch’s chances at confirmation and his standing as president if he continues to undermine the independence of the judiciary,” Democratic Senator Chris Coons told CNN on Thursday.