Japan’s second ‘baby hatch’ planned in Kobe

A group of medical professionals in Minoo, Osaka Prefecture, said Thursday it plans to set up Japan’s second “baby hatch” in Kobe.

The group, headed by Shigeki Hitomi, professor emeritus at Kyoto University, aims to install the receptacle for abandoned newborns at Mana Josan-in, a birth center in Kita Ward, by the end of the year.

A baby hatch is a place where people who facing difficulties raising their babies for various reasons can leave them anonymously.

In May 2007, Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto established the country’s first baby hatch. A total of 125 children had been left in it by the end of March 2016.

The Minoo group is planning to deploy a part-time doctor at the birth center as it has been told by the Kobe Municipal Government that operating one without a doctor could violate the medical practitioners law.

Explaining the reason behind its decision to install the receptacle, Hitomi told a news conference in the city of Osaka that about 2,000 people in the Kansai region including Osaka and Hyogo prefectures go to Jikei Hospital for consultations on the issue each year.

“It would be shameful if we do nothing to deal with the situation,” he said.

Ikuko Nagahara, head of Mana Josan-in, said she decided to accept the host the baby hatch there to save lives, although she initially hesitated because of the huge responsibility involved.

A Kobe municipal official said the city would be ready to provide consultation to the parties concerned on the installation, if the problems regarding the medical practitioners law are resolved.