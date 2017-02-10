Justice minister consults panel about lower age of criminal adulthood

Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda consulted an advisory panel Thursday about lowering the age of criminal adulthood to 18 from 20, in a move that critics claim could deprive 18- and 19-year-old offenders of rehabilitation opportunities guaranteed under the Juvenile Law.

Currently offenders under the age of 20 receive special treatment in line with the law, including being sent to juvenile correctional facilities.

Some lawyers and legal experts have argued that lowering the age of criminal adulthood would lessen opportunities for rehabilitation and increase reoffending.

It is likely to take more than a year for the Legislative Council of the Ministry of Justice to compile an advisory report.

The number of arrests involving suspects aged below 20 has been declining since 1998, when there were around 184,000 cases. The figure stood at around 48,000 in 2015, according to a government white paper on crime.

A revised election law that lowered the minimum voting age to 18 from 20 was enacted in June 2015, stating in a supplementary clause that necessary changes would be made to relevant laws, including the juvenile act.

The minister also consulted the panel about improving the treatment of inmates, including integrating incarceration with or without prison labor.

Among other topics to be discussed is the introduction of a new type of suspended sentence, under which a defendant would be given time for rehabilitation prior to receiving a sentence in a criminal trial, ministry sources said.