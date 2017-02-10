Busy Japan workers turn to private chef services

Private chef services are growing in popularity amid a rise in demand from working families with small children and parties at home.

The services comprise a chef coming to a client’s home, cooking a meal in their kitchen, serving the dishes and also cleaning up.

Tokyo-based Exhilarate International Co., which offers “Rental Chef” services, has concluded contracts with about 100 chefs offering French, Japanese and other cuisines.

“Homemaker services are coming into wider use in Japan thanks to the rising number of households in which both parents work outside the home,” Exhilarate International President Tetsu Noto said.

Among the company’s meal plans, one that costs about ¥10,000 per person has proved popular.

MyChef Inc., also in Tokyo, sets its per-head prices at between ¥3,000 and ¥5,000 to encourage more people to use its services.

“The service is attractive because I can eat a meal at home that I can’t cook myself at prices similar to those for dining out,” said a housewife in her 30s who joined a private chef trial event arranged by MyChef.

At the Japan private chef service association, which is headed by a chef from a first-class hotel, meal plans priced around ¥25,000 per person are popular.

Although the prices are high, the number of users is increasing because the plans feature high-end meals and services on par with those offered at luxury hotels, officials of the association said.