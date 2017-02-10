Tokyo stocks surge on Trump policy hopes

Stocks turned sharply higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, after the dollar and U.S. equities soared on hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

The 225-issue Nikkei average jumped 471.26 points, or 2.49 percent, to end at 19,378.93. On Thursday, the key market gauge lost 99.93 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 33.01 points, or 2.18 percent, at 1,546.56, after shedding 10.60 points the previous day.

Tokyo stocks attracted hefty purchases after the 30-issue Dow Jones industrial average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index hit all-time highs on Thursday.

Trump told senior U.S. airline officials on Thursday that he will make a major tax announcement soon. He also discussed the need for investment in the industry.

The dollar rose above ¥113.50 in Tokyo Friday, helping the Nikkei average gain nearly 490 points briefly.

Market players who had taken a wait-and-see stance ahead of a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump “bought stocks hastily” following the U.S. president’s remarks on tax policies, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Tokyo stocks attracted buybacks on growing “expectations that Trump is unlikely to refer to (dollar-yen) exchange rates” at the summit later on Friday, Miura added.

Meanwhile, investors “sold shares in companies that have announced weak earnings,” an official of a major securities firm said.

Rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,707 to 230 in the TSE’s first section, while 64 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 2.242 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.933 billion shares.

On the back of a weaker yen, export-oriented names were buoyant, including automakers Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Fuji Heavy Industries as well as technology firms Hitachi, Panasonic and TDK.

Oil companies JX Holdings, Inpex and Japex attracted buybacks following a rise in crude oil futures in New York.

Rail-car manufacturer Nippon Sharyo was upbeat after Trump expressed on Thursday his eagerness to develop high-speed railways in the United States.

By contrast, Shiseido met with selling after its new operating profit projection for the current calendar year, announced on Thursday, fell short of the market consensus forecast.

Other major losers included nonferrous metal producer Mitsubishi Materials, silicon wafer-maker Sumco and Toyo Engineering.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average gained 470 points to end at 19,380.