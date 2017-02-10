Dollar surges above ¥113.80 on tax cuts, U.S. infrastructure investment

The dollar jumped above ¥113.80 in Tokyo trading on Friday, lifted by hopes for tax cuts and infrastructure investment by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.84-85, up from ¥112.34-36 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0639-0640, down from $1.0678-0678, and at ¥121.12-13, up from ¥119.98-99.

The dollar was solid around ¥113.30-40 in early trading, carrying over its strength from overnight trading overseas, where the greenback drew purchases on Trump’s remarks on tax and investment plans.

In his meeting with U.S. aviation industry leaders Thursday, Trump said that his administration is set to announce a “phenomenal” tax plan and measures to develop U.S. aviation infrastructure in the coming few weeks.

The dollar later advanced to around ¥113.80, aided by a surge in Tokyo stock prices, buying by Japanese importers and a rise in the amount of the Bank of Japan’s purchase of superlong government bonds in a money market operation, market sources said.

The dollar also drew support as concerns over deterioration in the U.S.-China relationship receded somewhat after media reports that Trump has told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he will honor the “One China” policy, the sources added.

In late hours, investors retreated to the sidelines before the closely watched summit between Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington later on Friday, according to the sources.

A think tank official said Trump is unlikely to criticize Japan over the yen’s recent weakness, while a currency broker warned that risk aversion may spread quickly depending on the course of events, as many players seem to have lowered their guard.