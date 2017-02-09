Scientists crack gene code of Inca gluten-free ‘mother grain’ quinoa, potential major food source

Quinoa, the sacred “mother grain” of the ancient Inca civilization suppressed by Spanish conquistadors, could become an increasingly important food source in the future thanks to genetic secrets revealed in a new study.

Scientists on Wednesday said they have mapped the genome of quinoa and identified a gene that could be manipulated to get rid of the grain’s natural bitter taste and pave the way for more widespread commercial use.

Quinoa (pronounced KIN-wah) already grows well in harsh conditions such as salty and low-quality soil, high elevations and cool temperatures, meaning it can flourish in locales where common cereal crops like wheat and rice may struggle. But the presence of toxic and bitter chemicals called saponins in its seeds has been one of the impediments to extensive cultivation.

Plant scientist Mark Tester of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia said the research pinpointed a gene that guides production of saponins in quinoa. This knowledge could enable breeding of quinoa without saponins, to make the seeds sweeter.

Currently, quinoa grain must be processed through washing and drying after harvest to remove saponins.

“Quinoa is currently greatly underutilized,” said Tester, who led the research published in the journal Nature. “It is highly nutritious, with a high protein content that, importantly, has a very good balance of amino acids, which is unusual for our major grains. It is gluten free and high in vitamins and minerals, too.”

Increased quinoa production could improve food security on a planet with unrelenting human population growth, Tester said.

There are potential disadvantages to reducing saponins, perhaps increasing susceptibility to fungal infections or bird predation, Tester added.

Quinoa, which boasts a nutty flavor, can be used the same ways as rice and wheat. It can be cooked and served on its own, turned into pasta, put in soups, eaten as a cereal or fermented to make beer or chicha, a beverage of the Andes.

The crop was sacred to the ancient Incas, who called it “chisoya mama,” or the “mother grain.”

During their South American conquest 500 years ago, Spaniards suppressed quinoa cultivation because of its use in indigenous religious ceremonies. They forbade quinoa cultivation for a time, with the Incas forced to grow wheat instead.

Quinoa is still a minor crop globally, grown mostly in Peru and Bolivia. It has become fashionable in the West in recent years, primarily as a health food.

The grain thrives at any altitude up to 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) above sea level, in conditions that would leave most food plants struggling.

“It could provide a healthy, nutritious food source for the world using land and water that currently cannot be used.”

And yet, global consumption remains incidental compared to wheat, rice, barley or corn — less than 100,000 tons per year compared to hundreds of millions of tons for each of the other major grains and cereals.

Another constraint is that quinoa plants tends to have small seed heads and long stalks that can collapse in strong wind or heavy rain.

First grown by humans thousands of years ago in the high plateau around Lake Titicaca in the Andes, quinoa is still barely domesticated, the researchers said.

Other major crop plants have been bred for centuries or, more recently, genetically modified to combine optimal traits to boost yield and bolster resistance to pests and climate change.

Now, scientists can delve into the quinoa genome as well.

“Quinoa has great potential to enhance global food security,” Tester said.

The fact that some strains grows well at temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit), also bodes well for regions hit hardest by global warming.

Tester’s team has already pinpointed genes, including one that controls the production of saponins, that could be altered — through breeding or gene editing — to enhance quality and yields.

“With this new knowledge of quinoa DNA, we can quickly and easily select plants that do not produce bitter substances in the breeding process,” said co-author Robert van Loo, a scientist at Wageningen University and Research Centre in the Netherlands.

South American varieties could probably be made sweeter with a single gene change, he added.

Most quinoa is grown in three Andean countries: Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia.

The United States and Canada account for nearly 70 percent of exports, followed by France, the Netherlands and Germany.

The price of quinoa has nearly tripled in recent years due to increased demand.

If printed, the sequence of letters corresponding to the quinoa genome — comprised of 1.3 billion molecular building blocks — would take up 500,000 pages.