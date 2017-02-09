Islamic State suspected as six killed, two missing in ambush of Red Cross team in Afghanistan

Gunmen killed six employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the aid group said, adding that two other staffers were missing.

The eight-person team was delivering livestock materials near the northern town of Shibirghan, capital of Jowzjan province, when the gunmen attacked their convoy, it said.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms what appears to be a deliberate attack on our staff,” the head of the ICRC, Peter Maurer, said in a statement. “This is a huge tragedy. We’re in shock.”

No one immediately claimed the attack, but the provincial police chief, Rahmatullah Turkistani, said it was likely carried out by Islamic State militants, who have a presence in the area. The Taliban, who have been waging a 15-year insurgency, denied involvement.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber detonated his payload after being stopped outside a district headquarters in the eastern Paktia province, killing two civilians and wounding a policeman, said Abdullah Asrat, the spokesman for the provincial governor.

No one claimed responsibility, but the Taliban frequently attack government targets.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber struck at the entrance to the Afghan Supreme Court in Kabul, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 40.

“This is a despicable act,” said Monica Zanarelli, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Afghanistan.

“Nothing can justify the murder of our colleagues and dear friends.”

Turkistani said the bodies of the six workers had been brought to a provincial hospital.

Some of them had multiple bullet wounds and had been shot from close range in the head and chest, Fraidoon Habib, director of the hospital, told AFP.

The brazen attack comes at a time when Afghanistan is in dire need of humanitarian assistance, with more than 100 people killed in recent avalanches and tens of thousands displaced by the wrenching conflict.

The ICRC, which has been working in Afghanistan for decades, said it was putting its operations on hold, but there were no plans for now to withdraw staff.

“We now need to analyse what happened, and we will then make our decisions as to how we are going to move forward,” Dominik Stillhart, ICRC’s director of operations, told AFP.

“The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire. We are one of the few organizations that is present throughout the country, and we will do everything we can to maintain our response in Afghanistan.”

Aid workers in Afghanistan have increasingly become casualties of a surge in militant violence in recent years.

The latest killings come after a Spanish employee of the ICRC was abducted on Dec. 19 when the charity’s workers were traveling between northern Mazar-i-Sharif city and the volatile Taliban hotbed of Kunduz. He was released nearly a month later.

“Humanitarian staff are neutral and impartial, and their lives must be protected — not targeted,” said Ana Locsin, Afghanistan country director for Save the Children, condemning the Red Cross killings.

The Taliban, the largest militant group in Afghanistan, said they were not behind the attack. Jowzjan is infested with insurgent groups and rife with armed struggles between competing pro-government militias.

Islamic State jihadis are seeking to expand their presence in the country despite a U.S.-backed government offensive against their strongholds in eastern Afghanistan.

A search operation was underway to find two charity workers who were still missing late on Wednesday night.

Afghanistan is the ICRC’s fourth-largest humanitarian program in the world, Stillhart said, and the attack follows a warning by the charity last month that mounting security issues made it perilous to deliver aid to large swaths of the country.

A massive snowstorm dumped as much as 2 meters (6.5 feet) of snow on areas of Afghanistan over the weekend, according to officials, killing more than 100 people.

