New Fukushima robot probe of No. 2 reactor halted by camera glitch

Preparations to further examine the inside of the No. 2 reactor at the stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant were halted Thursday by a technical glitch, the plant’s manager said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., better known as Tepco, said it sent a robot with a high-pressure water nozzle into the primary containment vessel, which houses the pressure vessel, but halted the operation after video images from the robot’s camera went dark.

Tepco said the high radiation might have caused the camera glitch. The camera was designed to withstand 1,000 sieverts of cumulative exposure.

Last week, the beleaguered utility said it estimated the radiation in the primary containment vessel to be as high as 530 sieverts per hour, during a similar probe late last month. The radiation reading during the Thursday’s operation was 650 sieverts, Tepco said.

Following the survey last month, some media ran reports suggesting the radiation levels at the crisis-hit Fukushima plant had risen recently, with some quoting unnamed experts as calling the levels unimaginable.

In the work suspended Thursday, a robot was to spray high-pressure water to remove deposits as thick as 2 cm, believed to be the melted remains of paint and cable coating, from along a 7-meter-long rail leading to an area beneath the pressure vessel, which holds the core.

Tepco hopes to send another robot along that rail to survey the bottom of the pressure vessel later this month.

A previous attempt earlier in the week to clear the rail was suspended because of a water pump malfunction.

Three of the cores in the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant’s six reactors, including the No. 2 unit, melted down in the days after a massive earthquake and tsunami struck the area in March 2011, in the world’s worst nuclear catastrophe since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Work to ascertain the conditions inside and around the severely damaged reactors is an early stage of decommissioning the plant.

A member of the American Nuclear Society has posted online remarks stating that the radiation levels at the plant are not “soaring.”

ANS Nuclear Cafe displays a post by Will Davis, a consultant and writer for the professional membership organization, saying claims experts are finding the radiation levels unimaginable are “demonstrably false.”

Davis noted in a post dated Tuesday that earlier readings were not taken at the same spot and said, “This is not a ‘soaring’ level but actually just the first detection of the actual level at a place nearer to the damaged fuel.”

“No announcement of any altered radiation levels anywhere on the site, or outside of it, has been made because there are no level changes,” he said.

The post said the radiation levels are far from being unimaginable, adding those near melted fuel at Chernobyl have been described as being well over 100 sieverts per hour, while an actual level of 1,000 sieverts was reported near a reactor after it developed a hole in its reactor vessel in the late 1950s.