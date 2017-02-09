17th century Edo Castle picture map turns up in Matsue

The municipal government of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, said Wednesday a picture map has been found that depicts Edo Castle and its surrounding areas in the early 17th century.

The castle was expanded around that time by Tokugawa Ieyasu, who founded the Tokugawa shogunate in 1603 in Edo, the previous name of Tokyo.

The picture map was discovered during a survey of a castle picture map collection housed at Matsue History Museum in the capital of the prefecture.

The survey found that the castle had a structure apparently designed with war in mind. The picture map, which is 27.6 cm long and 40.0 cm wide, depicted Edo Castle in a more detailed way than other maps drawn in the same period.

The picture map is believed to have been drawn around 1607 to 1609, according to Matsue municipal officials.

The survey also found that the main part of Edo Castle had a quintuple-entrance structure and that a large main keep and smaller keeps of the castle were connected via corridors, a structure also seen at Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture.

“We found that Edo Castle had an aggressive structural character,” said Nara University professor Yoshihiro Senda.

The castle is thought to have been designed to prepare for war with the forces of Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the main opponent of Tokugawa at the time, he said.

In July, the survey of the picture map collection uncovered a map of Sanada Maru, a branch castle built near Osaka Castle.