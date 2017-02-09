/

Chile’s top court summons suspect in Japanese student’s slaying in France

AFP-JIJI

SANTIAGO – Chile’s Supreme Court has issued a summons for a Chilean man suspected of killing a Japanese student in France in December, officials said Wednesday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, is “summoned to appear on Tuesday, February 14,” said a statement from the country’s highest court.

Zepeda has been identified as the main suspect in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Narumi Kurosaki.

Kurosaki, 21, disappeared in December in Besancon in eastern France, where she had been studying French since September.

Investigators believe she was killed, but have still not found her body.

Zepeda was in Besancon the day she disappeared, according to French authorities, who suspect he murdered her and then fled home to Chile.

Chile’s Supreme Court last week rejected France’s request to arrest Zepeda, saying French authorities had provided only “scarce information” on the case against him.

However, it barred the Chilean teaching assistant from leaving the country pending a decision on France’s request to extradite him.

This file photo taken on Jan. 4 shows a picture obtained via facebook and uploaded on Nov. 4 on the page of Narumi Kurosaki, 21, a Japanese student who went missing in the town of Besancon, France, in December. The Chilean judicial authorities rejected a French warrant for the arrest of a Chilean man suspected of murdering the Japanese student. Her body has yet to be found but her Chilean ex-boyfriend, who is believed to have fled to his home country, is suspected of killing her. | FACEBOOK / AFP-JIJI

