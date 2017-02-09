26.9% of young female Japanese models, starlets faced sexual demands, poll finds

A government survey showed Wednesday that 26.9 percent of Japanese young female models and starlets have received unwanted requests for sexually oriented photo shoots.

In the first survey by the Cabinet Office on sexual abuse against young women, 7.7 percent of respondents had been offered contracts to become models or starlets.

Asked about details of requests for pornographic shoots with multiple answers allowed, 58.5 percent, the largest group, cited pictures in bathing suits or other revealing clothes.

The second-largest proportion of respondents, 35.8 percent, were asked to take off part or all of the bathing suits for photographs, followed by 22.6 percent who were asked for shooting of sexual acts and 20.8 percent who received requests for photos of their breasts or sexual organs being touched.

The proportion of respondents who accepted such requests was 32.1 percent.

Of them, 35.3 percent said that they were motivated by money, followed by 29.4 percent who were told that such requests were agreed upon in contracts and 23.5 percent who were told that many people would be annoyed if the requests were declined.

The survey was conducted online from Dec. 9 to 21, covering 2,575 women who were offered or applied for work as models and starlets. Of them, 515 were teenagers and 1,030 were in their 20s or 30s. In a preliminary survey, the agency asked 20,000 women aged 15 to 39 across the country whether they had been invited to or applied for such jobs.