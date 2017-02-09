U.S. meat industry groups urge Trump to start trade talks with Japan after TPP exit

Two U.S. meat industry groups sent a joint letter on Tuesday to President Donald Trump calling on the new leader of the country to launch bilateral free trade talks with Japan at his meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington on Friday.

The meat industry is calling for an alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, now that the Trump government has decided to withdraw the United States from the multilateral free trade pact, making it impossible for the industry to benefit from tariff reductions agreed under the TPP, which also includes Japan.

“We urge you to initiate free trade agreement negotiations with nations in the Asia-Pacific region beginning with Japan,” Craig Uden, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and John Weber, president of the National Pork Producers Council, said in the joint letter.

“Japan is our highest value international market for both beef and pork exports,” the letter said, adding, “There is strong demand for U.S. beef and pork in Japan, and our presence in Japan’s market could be much larger with the reduction or elimination of tariffs and other import measures.”

The industry leaders expressed their willingness to fully support Japan-U.S. free trade talks, once initiated.

Japan is the largest importer of U.S. beef and pork. The U.S. groups had called strongly for putting the TPP into effect as soon as possible, expecting drastic reductions in Japanese tariffs.

“While we may not agree with the decision to withdraw from the TPP, we respect that this is the position of the U.S. government, and we request that you prioritize securing strong market access to Asia-Pacific markets for U.S. beef and pork exports,” the NCBA and NPPC leaders said.

“A successful, comprehensive agreement with Japan would result in one of the greatest trade agreements for the U.S. pork and beef industries and for many other sectors, as well,” they added.

“It would also help stimulate interest among other former TPP members and Asia-Pacific nations in their own bilateral agreements with the United States,” they noted.

A sense of crisis has been spreading in the U.S. beef industry since the gap between Japan’s tariff rates for U.S. and Australian beef is expanding due to phased-in cuts in the rates for the Australian meat under an economic partnership agreement between Japan and Australia.