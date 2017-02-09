Native Americans vow to wage pipeline protests across U.S.; Seattle dumps Wells Fargo

Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.

Protesters were set to gather in a number of U.S. cities on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. Army said in a legal filing it planned to cancel an environmental study and grant the final easement needed to complete the Dakota pipeline.

The permit was widely regarded as inevitable after President Donald Trump in January ordered federal agencies to speed up processing the application.

In states including Texas, Louisiana, Wisconsin and the Dakotas, Native American groups said they will intensify efforts ranging from legal action, protests and legislative moves against both developing and existing energy projects.

“We stand very firm against the Dakota Access. … It’s going to make us fight a lot harder. What the Army Corps is doing, that’s just another notch in their belt to tell us no,” said Chief Shirell Parfait-Dardar of the Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw in Louisiana.

They are among the opponents of Energy Transfer Partners’ Bayou Bridge crude pipeline extension, which would run from Lake Charles to St. James, Louisiana. Energy Transfer is the company behind the 1,170-mile (1,885-km) Dakota line.

Native American activists say they were galvanized by the protests in North Dakota, where opponents started to camp out last April. The protests slowly grew through the summer, and started to intensify after dogs attacked some of the activists on the site.

Throughout the fall, there were 3,000 to 5,000 people regularly at camps in opposition to the pipeline.

After law enforcement used water cannons on protesters in subfreezing weather in late November, the camp swelled to more than 10,000 people, a mix of Native tribes, climate activists and military veterans.

Around the United States, protesters, who call themselves “water protectors,” have taken Trump’s executive orders for Dakota Access and TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL line as an attack on treaty rights and vowed to keep up the pressure.

“Indian tribes are not opposed to infrastructure … we need roads and bridges and schools and hospitals just like everyone else. But tribes need to be respected as governments, and the process for infrastructure has to take our rights and interests into account,” said National Congress of American Indians President Brian Cladoosby. He had been instrumental in bringing Obama’s attention to the Dakota pipeline protests in September.

The Standing Rock Sioux, along with other Native tribes, have already planned a march in Washington, D.C., on March 10.

Even as some said they were planning on returning to protest in North Dakota — responding to a call from the Sacred Stone camp, the original protest camp, for activism and prayer — many said they were focusing on their own lands, including the Trans-Pecos line in west Texas and the Diamond Pipeline in Oklahoma.

Opposition to Plains All American Pipeline LP’s Diamond crude line from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Memphis, Tennessee, has drawn the attention of the Mvskoke Nation of Oklahoma, which in late February plans to hold a tribal council to oppose the line.

In Wisconsin, the Bad River Band tribe recently decided not to renew an easement for Enbridge Energy Partners LP’s Line 5 and is requesting the pipe be removed from their lands.

Joye Braun, a community organizer from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, is working with communities adjacent to or on the Keystone XL route.

The Trump administration invited TransCanada to resubmit its application to build that pipeline, which was struck down in 2015 by the Obama administration. A number of landowners in Nebraska were bitterly opposed to that line. TransCanada has since resubmitted its application, though it is unclear whether the line will be built.

“These pipelines are a direct threat to the Great Sioux Nation, to our treaty rights,” said Braun, after Trump issued his executive orders.

Seattle leaders meanwhile voted to cut ties with banking giant Wells Fargo over its role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project as well as other business practices.

The crowd erupted in cheers Tuesday and chanted “water is life” when the City Council unanimously passed the measure, which directs officials to end the city’s contract with the San Francisco-based bank once it expires in 2018 and not to make new investments in Wells Fargo securities for three years.

“The example that we have set today can become a beacon of hope” for activists across the country, said council member Kshama Sawant, who co-sponsored the measure.

It came the same day that the Army told Congress that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the disputed four-state project. The stretch is the final big chunk of work on the 1,200-mile pipeline that would carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

The Standing Rock Sioux, whose reservation is just downstream from the pipeline’s crossing, fears a leak would pollute the tribe’s drinking water. The tribe has led protests that drew hundreds and at times thousands of people who dubbed themselves “water protectors” to an encampment near the crossing.

Wells Fargo has said it is one of 17 involved in financing the pipeline and that it is obligated by carry out its credit agreement. The bank is providing $120 million of the $2.5 billion.

“While we are disappointed that the city has decided to end our 18-year relationship, we stand ready to support Seattle with its financial services needs in the future,” said Tim Brown, Wells Fargo middle market banking regional manager.

Tribal members urged the Seattle council to send a broader message to oppose the pipeline and stand with indigenous people.

“You have been a city setting the example to the world, and I look to you to do that now,” said Olivia One Feather of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. “When big cities such as this do the right thing, it sparks hope in the world.”

Environmental activists across the country have called on a number of banks to stop financing the construction of the oil pipeline as well as on individuals to pull their money out of those banks.

Wells Fargo had managed more than $3 billion of Seattle’s operating account, processing everything from payroll and vendor payments to revenue collected from city business taxes to city fines.

The measure passed Tuesday calls out Wells Fargo for a number of enforcement orders issued against it in recent years. Regulators fined the bank $185 million after employees opened millions of customer accounts fraudulently to meet sales goals.

In the wake of that scandal, California and Illinois announced they would suspend some business relationships with the bank. Also in response, Seattle officials last October ended negotiations with Wells Fargo over a $100 million bond deal for the city’s electric utility.

Some who spoke Tuesday urged the council to look for a nonprofit bank, credit union or other financial institution that aligns with the city’s social values when it seeks to replace Wells Fargo.