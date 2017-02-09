Kansai leaders say Trump must be taken seriously, but not always literally

Japan’s leaders need to take U.S. President Donald Trump seriously, but not always literally, and must exercise great caution in interpreting what he says. But Japan must also stress to him the importance, and benefits, of the U.S.-Japan security and economic relationship.

That was the message from participants during a session on Trump and security relations Thursday at the opening day of the annual Kansai Economic Seminar.

With Prime Minister Shinzo Abe due to meet the U.S. president Friday in Washington, the future direction of U.S.-Japan relations, and Europe after Brexit, were the main areas of concern and unease among many of the seminar’s nearly 530 participants, most of whom are executives of some of the largest firms from Kansai and Japan as a whole.

“With Brexit and the attitude of protectionism shown by Trump that defies conventional wisdom as we’ve known it, we’re pained by this period of turbulence,” Shuichi Kageyama, Co-Chairman of the Kansai Association of Corporate Executives, said in his opening remarks. “In the background of these developments are not only a pushback against globalization and capitalism, but also a rise in populism.”

Kansai Economic Federation Chairman Shosuke Mori noted in his remarks that the results of the U.S. election went against what many experts had predicted and offered an analysis of what happened.

“It’s said that the background to (Trump’s) victory was the expanding gap between the so-called elites and everyone else. There were U.S. states that were favorable toward globalization and neoliberalism and those that were not, and widening gaps in different regions of the U.S. that created volcanic dissatisfaction that Trump was able to tap into,” Mori said.

“For better or worse, there are some areas where Japan has strongly relied on the U.S. The importance of Japan’s partnership with the U.S. will not change. But it also means that one can probably say now that Japan has a good opportunity to become, in a sense, more independent,” he added.

In an afternoon session focusing on Trump and security issues, and what Japan’s response should be, participants agreed that it was critical to proceed carefully, especially when it comes to trying to determine if Trump actually means what he says.

“After the election, there were reports many commentators were caught by surprise because they took Trump literally, but not seriously. Trump voters, however, took Trump seriously, but not literally,” said Kazuya Sakamoto, a security expert and professor at Osaka University who served as an adviser to Abe’s government during his first stint as Prime Minister between 2006-2007.

“Trump says whatever he wants,” he added. “We should not take his words literally. We need to interpret what he says carefully and take him seriously.”