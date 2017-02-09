Tokyo stocks hurt by yen’s rise

Stocks turned lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, hurt by a rise in the yen against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 99.93 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at 18,907.67. On Wednesday, the key market gauge gained 96.82 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 10.60 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,513.55, after climbing 8.00 points the previous day.

Sellers gained the upper hand after the dollar temporarily fell below ¥112 on concerns about the unstable political situation in France and uncertainties over economic policies of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, brokers said.

Japan’s brisk core machinery orders data for December, released just before the opening bell, failed to improve investor sentiment, they said.

The market’s volatility was “very low,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

Many investors are eagerly waiting to see the outcome of a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump in Washington on Friday as well as upcoming corporate earnings reports, Otsuka said.

Market participants held back from buying on fears that Trump may criticize Japan over automobile exports to the United States and the yen-dollar exchange rates, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo market’s downside was supported by investor appetite to buy on dips, Otsuka noted.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,205 to 659 in the TSE’s first section, while 138 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.933 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.641 billion shares.

Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Fuji Heavy Industries and Suzuki were among export-oriented companies battered by the stronger yen.

Hitachi met with selling after announcing on Wednesday that Mitsubishi Heavy is demanding ¥763.4 billion in compensation for losses on a thermal power plant project in South Africa, double the previous amount.

Other major losers included struggling electronics-maker Toshiba, textile producer Toray and chemical-maker Kaneka.

By contrast, SoftBank attracted purchases after the mobile phone carrier reported on Wednesday a double-digit increase in operating profit in April-December thanks partly to an improvement in profitability at U.S. subsidiary Sprint.

JR Kyushu rose to the highest level since its listing last October as the railway operator on Wednesday revised up its consolidated operating profit forecast for the current year through March.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average lost 80 points to end at 18,910.