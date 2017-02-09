Dollar flat around ¥112.30 in Tokyo before Abe-Trump summit

The dollar was almost flat around ¥112.30 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, with a wait-and-see mood growing ahead of the upcoming summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.34-36, against ¥112.35-35 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0678-0678, up from $1.0659-0660, and at ¥119.98-99, up from ¥119.76-77.

In early trading, the dollar weakened to levels around ¥111.70-90, reflecting political uncertainties in the United States and Europe.

The U.S. currency rose above ¥112.30 in late morning trading thanks to a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates and buying from Japanese importers.

“At lows, the dollar drew brisk buying on dips from real demand-backed players, while other players placed buybacks in anticipation of its firmness,” a currency broker said.

In the afternoon, the dollar was stuck in a tight range around ¥112.20, with activities largely limited to position adjustment before the Abe-Trump summit in Washington on Friday.

“The dollar is expected to be range-bound around ¥112 as investors are finding it difficult to make a move before the closely watched summit,” a major Japanese bank official said.

While narrow fluctuations are forecast to continue in the dollar-yen sector, a foreign exchange margin trading service firm official warned that speculators may take trading action to trigger the execution of many stop-loss orders.