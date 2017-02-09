Nissan to forge ahead with Mexico plant despite Trump’s Toyota warnings

Nissan said Thursday it is pressing ahead with plans for a new plant in Mexico despite U.S. President Donald Trump rapping rival Toyota over plans to build a factory in the Latin American country.

Nissan and Daimler broke ground in 2015 on the facility in Aguascalientes, saying they would invest around $1 billion in a factory that would make vehicles for their Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz brands.

Nissan — which posted a fall in nine-month profit as it handed out more incentives to sell cars in the United States — said the plant is on track to start producing vehicles this year.

The automaker has several other production plants in Mexico, where it makes more than 800,000 vehicles annually.

“As of today we are on track, in line with the schedule and by the end of the fiscal year our new Infiniti cars will be produced there,” Nissan vice president Joji Tagawa told a media briefing Thursday, referring to the new plant.

The comments came as Nisshinbo Holdings, another top Japanese firm, said it has dropped Mexico as a possible location for its new auto parts factory, citing Trump’s protectionist outbursts.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left for Washington on Thursday for a summit with Trump aimed at cementing ties and underscoring Japan’s commitment to investing in the U.S.

Trump has assailed Japan for allegedly devaluing the yen to boost exports, grouping it with other countries he says are “taking advantage” of the U.S.

He also slammed Toyota for planning to build a new factory in Mexico, threatening painful tariffs if its goes ahead.

The auto giant is sticking to its Mexico plans but said last month it intends to invest $600 million and create 400 jobs at one of its U.S. plants.

Also Thursday, Nissan said its April-December net profit dropped 8.5 percent to ¥414.2 billion ($3.7 billion), while sales and operating profit fell 7.6 percent and 14.3 percent, respectively.

Nissan moved 4.0 million vehicles globally in the nine months, edging up nearly three percent from the same period a year ago.

Unit sales rose in North America and China, the world’s biggest car market, but Nissan said it sold fewer cars in Japan during the period, with sales falling about 10 percent.

Nissan’s struggles at home were partly linked to the temporary suspension of its minicar sales owing to a fuel-efficiency manipulation scandal at partner Mitsubishi Motors.

The firm blamed the drop in its bottom line on the cost of offering incentives to win over drivers in the U.S. and the impact of currency fluctuations.

Nissan said it still expects a net profit of ¥525 billion for the year to March.