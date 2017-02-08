Poll shows support for Scottish independence rising

Support for Scottish independence rose after the British Prime Minister came out in favor of the U.K. making a clean break with the European Union, a BMG survey for Herald Scotland showed.

The survey indicated 49 percent of Scots support independence with 51 percent opposing it, after “don’t know” votes are removed, the newspaper said.

A similar survey conducted last month showed roughly the same result as the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, with 45.5 percent in favour of independence and 54.5 percent against, the newspaper said.

Scotland’s devolved parliament rejected British leader Theresa May’s plan to exit the European Union in a symbolic, non-binding vote on Tuesday.

Scottish Greens lawmaker Ross Greer, who backs the devolved nationalist government on independence, said Monday that Scotland was almost certainly headed to a new independence referendum after the U.K. triggers the process to leave the European Union.