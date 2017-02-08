2020 Games Saitama golf venue fails to agree on embracing gender equality

Kasumigaseki Country Club, slated to host golf at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, failed to make a decision about offering regular memberships to women at a meeting on Tuesday.

The private club, located in neighboring Saitama Prefecture, does not allow women to become full members or play on Sundays, policies that have drawn fire from both Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and the International Olympic Committee.

The club’s board of directors convened for the first time in Tokyo to discuss a request from the games organizers, the Japanese Olympic Committee, the International Golf Federation and the Japan Golf Association to allow women equal rights.

All 15 board members have to agree to a change in the club’s by-laws. Kiichi Kimura, the club’s chairman of the board, expressed bewilderment at the predicament.

“We discussed how we ought to respond as we ask our members how they feel,” Kimura said. “It’s extremely annoying the situation has evolved into what it is so quickly. Right now, we’re confused.”

According to one source with knowledge of the talks, some board members opposed changing the club’s policies, with one saying, “I do take issue with changing it just because we’ve been told to do so.”

Yukihiko Nunomura, the organizing committee’s chief operating officer, said he was briefed about the board meeting.

“I heard there was no resolution, and that they would carefully explain things to the membership.”