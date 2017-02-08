Justice minister retracts statement seen as bid to squelch Diet debate on contentious conspiracy bill

Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda caused a stir on Tuesday after a statement he released the previous day that a contentious bill being prepared by the government to make conspiracy to commit terrorism a criminal offense should be deliberated on after it is submitted to the Diet.

Since the Diet, especially the budget committee, is allowed to debate any topic on government policies, opposition lawmakers attacked the statement as tantamount to suppressing Diet discussions.

Kaneda, who retracted the statement on Tuesday, has been having trouble answering questions in the Diet over the yet-to-be drafted bill, causing deliberations to suspend.

“The minister must have been worried about media reports claiming his remarks (over the bill) have flip-flopped. But it only offered opposition parties more ammunition,” said a senior Justice ministry official.

The statement, which was prepared at his instruction and distributed to the press on Monday, said discussions about the bill should be held at a judicial affairs committee after it is submitted to the Diet. Opposition lawmakers have already been asking government officials about the envisioned bill during parliamentary sessions.

“It can be perceived as obstructing the right to ask questions,” said Wataru Takeshita, Diet affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. “He shouldn’t say such a thing.”

After the opposition criticized the statement, Kaneda retracted it and apologized, saying it was inappropriate. “In no way did I mean to demand through the media which subject parliament should debate,” he said at a news conference.

Although the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, is threatening to demand his resignation, Kaneda suggested that he intends to stay on in the Cabinet post. “I want to sincerely perform my duty as justice minister while accepting the criticism,” he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a Diet session: “The justice minister retracted (the statement) and apologized. We are all required to try to engage in constructive discussions in Diet deliberations.”

The government is aiming to have the bill passed during the ongoing parliamentary session, but the latest quarrel could thwart the attempt.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference the same day that he gave a call to Kaneda and asked him to deal with the matter sincerely.

“I think he will continue to fulfill his duties in a sincere manner,” Suga added.

Abe’s administration is framing the bill as a key part of Japan’s effort to keep the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics safe from terrorism. But opposition forces have looked warily at the move amid concern about its infringement on human rights.

Similar initiatives to introduce what has been described as a conspiracy charge have fallen flat in the past amid concerns such a provision could be used to crack down on civic groups and arbitrarily punish people who have not committed any crime.