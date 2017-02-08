Akie Abe stresses importance of Japan-South Korea relations

Akie Abe, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, in a recent interview with the South Korean daily Dong-A Ilbo stressed the importance of Japan-South Korea relations.

Whatever happens, South Korea would remain a very important country for Japan, Akie Abe said in the interview, which was posted on the newspaper’s Tuesday edition. The interview was conducted at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Jan. 19.

The paper said that Abe is a fan of South Korean culture while citing her kindness as a sophisticated woman.

In the interview, she said she has a refrigerator exclusive for kimchi at her home and has participated in interaction projects between Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and Busan, the second-biggest city in South Korea.

Shimonoseki is part of the prime minister’s constituency for the House of Representatives. Shimonoseki and Busan have been in a sister-city relationship since 1976.

What matters is that Japanese and South Korean people get along well even when there are problems between the two countries’ governments, Abe said, underscoring the importance of bilateral private-sector exchanges.

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul are now strained over a girl’s statue symbolizing the “comfort women” erected in front of the Japanese Consulate-General in Busan.

In protest of the statue, the Japanese government recalled its ambassador to South Korea, Yasumasa Nagamine, and its consul-general in Busan, Yasuhiro Morimoto, on Jan. 9.

Comfort women, mainly Koreans, refer to females who were forced into wartime Japanese military brothels.