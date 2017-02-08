Abe’s Trump invite to Florida shows significance of bilateral ties: Spicer

U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to his Florida estate this weekend shows the significance Trump attaches to bilateral relations, the White House said Tuesday.

“This is a testament to the importance the United States places on the bilateral relationship and the strength of our alliance and the deep economic ties between the United States and Japan,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said at a press briefing.

Following their planned meeting Friday at the White House, “The president has also invited him down to Mar-a-Lago and the two leaders will travel there for the weekend,” Spicer said.

Trump said earlier that he will play golf with Abe this weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, referring to his Mar-a-Lago estate he has dubbed the “Winter White House.”