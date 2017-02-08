Flooding prevention steps insufficient at 10 nuclear facilities

Measures against flooding are insufficient at 10 nuclear power facilities in Japan, mainly at connecting sections, inspections by power utilities have revealed.

The results of ordered inspections were reported at Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

Among the 10 are Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in Niigata Prefecture, its Fukushima No. 2 nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency’s Monju prototype fast-breeder reactor in Fukui Prefecture.

The NRA instructed power companies last November to carry out inspections at reactor buildings and on other important equipment after some 6.5 tons of rainwater entered the No. 2 reactor building at Hokuriku Electric Power Co.’s Shika nuclear plant in September 2016.

At the Shika plant, a power panel for lighting equipment shorted out due to the rainwater inflows. The section connecting the No. 2 reactor building and an underground trench for power cables and other equipment was later found to have not been waterproofed.

On Wednesday, the NRA urged the power companies to take measures to make all connecting sections waterproof, except for areas where such steps are impossible due to design constraints.

“We can’t predict when rainwater inflows will occur,” NRA Chairman Shunichi Tanaka said, urging the operators to implement necessary steps swiftly.

According to the results of the inspections, connecting sections without water shut-off measures were found at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, the Fukushima No. 2 plant, the Monju reactor, Tohoku Electric Power Co.’s Onagawa plant in Miyagi Prefecture, Chubu Electric Power Co.’s Hamaoka plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, Chugoku Electric Power Co.’s Shimane plant in Shimane Prefecture, Japan Atomic Power Co.’s Tsuruga plant in Fukui, the JAEA’s Tokai nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, and Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd.’s Rokkasho fuel reprocessing plant in Aomori Prefecture.

The reactors found to have insufficient water stop measures were mainly boiling-water reactors.

Flooding prevention measures have already been taken at pressurized water reactors, including those at Kyushu Electric Power Co.’s Sendai plant in Kagoshima Prefecture. Two reactors there have cleared the NRA’s safety screenings under the country’s new standards compiled after the triple reactor meltdown at Tepco’s disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in March 2011.