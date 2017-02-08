Osaka supermarket chain, manager fined ¥1.7 million over foreign students’ illegal work hours

Super Tamade Co., an Osaka-based supermarket chain, and its personnel division chief were fined Wednesday for violating labor laws by allowing foreign students to work illegally long hours.

The Osaka Summary Court fined the discount supermarket chain ¥1 million ($9,000) and the personnel manager Mitsutoshi Maeda, 41, ¥700,000 as demanded by prosecutors for violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law.

According to the ruling, Super Tamade had 12 foreign students, including Chinese and Vietnamese, work at outlets mainly in Osaka city between February and May 2016 for more than the 28-hour limit per week set for foreign students.

Judge Masao Kashimori said it was “malicious” that the company concealed the violation by utilizing official and unofficial timecards.

“We urge the company to adhere to the law by fully acknowledging its responsibility as a company that represents Osaka with more than 50 outlets,” the judge said.

Prosecutors first filed a summary indictment against Super Tamade and Maeda but the court found the need for a more detailed examination of the case and put it to a formal trial.