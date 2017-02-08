Man, 42, pleads not guilty to stabbing five neighbors on Awaji Island

A 42-year-old man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to killing five people with a survivor knife nearly two years ago on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture.

“This is clearly a case of false accusation plotted by ‘operatives’ who hijacked my brain with an electromagnetic wave weapon and forced me to commit the murders,” the defendant, Tatsuhiko Hirano, said during the first trial hearing at the Kobe District Court. His lawyers said they will argue Hirano’s case based on the defendant’s mental competency.

Prosecutors have said psychiatric evaluation has found him mentally competent.

Hirano is accused of fatally stabbing five neighbors with a knife in two separate homes in Sumoto, the island’s main city, on March 9, 2015. The victims were three women and two men aged between 59 and 84.

In an opening statement, the prosecutors said the defendant’s clothes were stained with the victims’ blood when police officers found him immediately after the incident and Hirano admitted to the killing by saying he “took revenge.”

Though the defendant suffered from delusions as an effect of a psychoactive drug he had taken, the prosecutors said Hirano had committed the killing in a normal mental state as he had slandered the victims on social media sites since 2008.

Arguing that the defendant believed the victims were perpetrators, the defense lawyers called on the lay judges to make judgment after thoroughly listening to the defendant’s responses during questioning as well as the testimony of a doctor who conducted Hirano’s psychiatric evaluation.

The defendant was hospitalized in 2005 and 2010 after local authorities deemed him a danger to the public due to a mental illness.

He told Wednesday’s hearing that he is the actual victim, calling the murdered people “terrorists” and “operatives.”

Before the crime, he smeared his victims’ names and posted photos taken without consent on Facebook.

The victims’ family, who attended the trial, said in a statement submitted before the trial that they wanted the defendant to “tell the truth.”

“Our hardships still remain in place,” the bereaved family said. “We would like him to face the incident and tell everything.”

Local residents had said he rarely left his home before the incident and has largely been isolated from society since his school days.

The hikikomori (social recluse) phenomenon rears its head fairly frequently in Japan. Often it applies to maladjusted people in their late teens or early 20s who shut themselves away for years at a time in their parents’ homes, many living in darkened bedrooms with little or no human contact.