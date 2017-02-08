Japan union confederation to call for hikes in base pay

Rikio Kozu, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo), has stressed that the labor side will push for hikes in regular monthly wages in this year’s shunto annual wage negotiations.

While Japan’s biggest business lobby, the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), has said it will increase wages “on an annual basis,” including bonuses, Rengo will focus on monthly wages, Kozu said in a recent interview, showing his resolve to achieve pay-scale increases for the fourth straight year.

“Hikes in regular monthly wages should be taken as a must-do,” Kozu said.

To help escape deflation, Rengo believes pay gaps between large and small companies should continuously be narrowed through hikes in regular monthly wages, Kozu said.

“Workers are more likely to spend money from pay-scale hikes than gains from bonuses,” he said. “Refraining from pay-scale hikes is like abdicating responsibility to society.”

Kozu also underscored the importance of the labor and management sides discussing the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist remarks and moves on Japanese automakers and export-oriented firms.

On the view that there should be no pay hikes without price rises, Kozu argued that pay-scale increases will be demanded to create a virtuous circle of consumption revitalization and gradual inflation.

The management side should no longer regard inflation as a key factor for wage hikes, he said.