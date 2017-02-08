GPIF will consider disclosing investment info by country, chief says

Norihiro Takahashi, president of the Government Pension Investment Fund, said Tuesday that the Japanese public pension management body will consider disclosing the amounts of its infrastructure investment by country and region.

He made the remark at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives in response to a question from Nobuhiko Isaka of the main opposition force, the Democratic Party.

The GPIF has invested in infrastructure projects mainly in Europe, Takahashi said, adding that its balance of such investment in the United States stands at zero.

At the end of March 2016, the GPIF’s infrastructure investment stood at ¥81.4 billion.

“We’ll consider disclosing our infrastructure investment by country and region while consulting with our investment partners,” he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at paliamentary meetings has repeatedly denied a media report that the government plans to utilize funds from the GPIF for Japan’s economic cooperation to the United States.

The DP apparently aims to check the GPIF’s possible investment in the United States by having the body disclose figures by country and region on a regular basis.