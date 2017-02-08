Tokyo stocks rebound on yen’s drop

Stocks moved higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, supported by a drop in the yen against the dollar, sending the benchmark Nikkei average closing above 19,000 for the first time in five sessions.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 96.82 points, or 0.51 percent, to end at 19,007.60. On Tuesday, the key market gauge lost 65.93 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 8.00 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,524.15, after falling 4.27 points the previous day.

Tokyo stocks also benefited from an overnight rise in U.S. equities backed by persistent expectations for U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic policies, brokers said.

The Nikkei average briefly fell into negative territory on selling to lock in profits amid a dearth of major trading incentives, they said.

Export-oriented names gained ground thanks to the yen’s weakening, brokers said.

But the market’s topside was capped by “uncertainties over the course of (dollar-yen) exchange rates,” said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at K Asset Co.

Investors refrained from buying actively to see the outcome of a summit meeting in Washington on Friday between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump, said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

The dollar-yen pair will be stable after the Japan-U.S. summit unless it “goes crazy,” Suzuki said, referring to Trump’s recent phone talks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, which ended abruptly due to their dispute over refugee policy.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,287 to 585 in the TSE’s first section, while 130 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.64 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.69 billion shares.

Asahi Glass attracted purchases after it posted on Tuesday upbeat results and outlooks while announcing a decision to purchase its own shares.

Electronics parts makers Murata Manufacturing, Nidec, Kyocera and Alps Electric were also buoyant.

By contrast, Toyo Tire & Rubber met with selling after misconduct by a subsidiary employee in charge of checking rubber seals for ship parts came to light.

Oil companies Idemitsu, TonenGeneral Sekiyu and Cosmo Energy Holdings were downbeat after their U.S. peers lost ground on Tuesday.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average gained 110 points to end at 18,990.