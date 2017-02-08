Dollar firmer around ¥112.30 in Tokyo

The dollar rose moderately to around ¥112.30 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, aided by higher Japanese stock prices and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.35-35, up from ¥112.10-11 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0659-0660, down from $1.0681-0681, and at ¥119.76-77, against ¥119.75-75.

Also supported by the Bank of Japan’s outright purchases of Japanese government bonds, the dollar topped ¥112.50 in mid-morning trading.

The central bank’s “offer to buy ¥450 billion of JGBs with remaining maturity of over five years to 10 years was a surprise,” a bond fund manager said.

The dollar later plunged to around ¥112 due to profit-taking selling by short-term traders and selling on a rally before rising back to around ¥112.30, market sources said.

Trading largely focused on position-adjustment prior to a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, an official at a Japanese bank said.

Dollar-yen trading is expected to be range-bound this week because it is difficult for market players to bet decisively until after the Japan-U.S. summit, a currency broker official said.

An official at a major Japanese bank said that the dollar is poised for a rise against the yen in the medium and long term.