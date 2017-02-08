Toyota-Suzuki tie-up could intensify technology race among global carmakers

With Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. exploring a potential tie-up, Japan’s auto industry is set to consolidate into three major groups, including Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., amid growing competition from U.S. and European rivals over developing new technologies.

Toyota and Suzuki said Monday they would start talks on a partnership in areas such as environmental, safety and information technologies. They will also study expanding the partnership to a capital alliance.

“Suzuki asked for the tie-up, as we have concerns about technical development in the future. Toyota agreed to start talks with enthusiasm,” Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki said in a statement.

After dissolving its capital and business tie-up with Germany’s Volkswagen AG in 2015, Suzuki has walked an independent path. But given intensified competition over the costly development of self-driving and environmentally friendly technologies, Suzuki, a relatively small player in the global market, faced the risk of being marginalized.

At an earnings briefing on Monday, Suzuki Vice Chairman Yasuhito Harayama said the company will “think slowly” about the possibility of expanding its partnership with Toyota to include a capital alliance.

But given the fierce competition both at home and abroad, Suzuki is seen as having little time to waste.

Toyota lost its title as the world’s top-selling automaker in 2016 for the first time in five years due to slower U.S. sales. It was overtaken by Volkswagen, which seems to be moving past the emissions manipulation scandal that came to light in 2015 and damaged its image.

“It has become clear that European carmakers have underlying strength,” an executive at a major Japanese carmaker said, referring to Volkswagen’s comeback.

Volkswagen is planning to launch diesel-powered vehicles in Japan this year, another sign that it is springing back to life.

Among other German carmakers, Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz and BMW AG are developing autonomous driving technology. Toyota is also expected to seek partners in this area to play a leading role in setting technical standards and common rules.

Helped by the yen’s fall, Toyota and Honda have lifted their estimates for operating profit for the year through next month by ¥150 billion ($1.3 billion) and ¥135 billion.

But analysts remain cautious about the outlook.

“Share prices have not been rising significantly despite expectations of upward revisions (to earnings estimates),” said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities Inc.

“This is against the backdrop of concerns about President (Donald) Trump,” Kubota said, voicing caution about the economic policies of the new U.S. leader, who says the weak yen and regulations in the Japanese car market have unfairly given a competitive edge to Japanese automakers.

The Trump administration’s protectionist stance on trade could give momentum to U.S. carmakers and make business hard for Toyota and other makers that see North America as their major market.

Another concern is lower oil prices, which have made the low fuel consumption of Japanese vehicles less attractive.

An industry source said carmakers such as Mazda Motor Corp., another company that has fewer large vehicles in its lineup, could face difficulties meeting growing demand for such cars in the North American market.