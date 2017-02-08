BOJ policymakers concerned about Trump uncertainties

Bank of Japan policymakers have expressed concerns over uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies and the European political situation, according to a summary of opinions of the latest policy meeting released Wednesday.

“Although overseas economies have turned to a moderate recovery, uncertainties are likely to persist, such as about the economic policies of the new U.S. administration and their impact on emerging economies,” a policymaker told the Jan. 30-31 meeting. The member also cited upcoming national elections in Europe as a factor that makes it hard to predict future economic situations.

“There will still be uncertainties for some time over the outlook for the global and Japanese economies. These include the policy stance of the new U.S. administration and how the negotiation of Brexit will play out,” another member said, referring to Britain’s planned exit from the European Union.

At its latest policy meeting, the BOJ upgraded its real Japanese economic growth projection for fiscal 2017 ending in March next year to 1.5 percent from the previous forecast of 1.3 percent, and for fiscal 2018 to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent.

But the central bank decided to maintain its current drastic monetary easing measures, with Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda expressing concern at a news conference that Trump’s economic policies, which put emphasis on economic expansion in the United States, could hurt Japan’s economy.

Trump has effectively killed the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, a key part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic growth strategy, by pulling the United States out of the 12-nation pact, and his stated preference for a weaker dollar has rattled financial markets.

A policymaker brushed aside market speculation that the BOJ may raise the target level of the long-term interest rate in response to a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, saying there is “still a long way to go” to achieve the bank’s 2 percent inflation target and that firmly maintaining current monetary policy is “of the utmost importance.”

Another member said the BOJ should be “prudent” in changing monetary policy, given “uncertainties surrounding overseas economies.”