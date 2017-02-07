U.S. patients could end up paying the price if travel ban bars foreign doctors, Japanese researcher says

U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries could end up impairing the health of Americans, according to a new study led by a Harvard University-based Japanese researcher.

In the study, published Friday in the BMJ (formerly known as British Medical Journal), researchers led by Yusuke Tsugawa — of the department of health policy and management at Harvard — found that patients treated by internal medicine doctors who graduated from international medical schools had a lower mortality rate than patients cared for by general internists who graduated from U.S. schools.

The team’s study of some 1.2 million Medicare patients admitted to U.S. hospitals with general conditions from 2011 to 2014 showed that their chances of dying within 30 days of admission was 5 percent lower if they were treated by international graduates. The research covered 24,638 U.S.-trained doctors and 19,589 trained overseas.

About 1 in 4 practicing physicians in the U.S. are foreign nationals, staying for their residencies and then agreeing to work in areas where there are doctor shortages.

According to 2010 data, of some 850,000 doctors providing direct patient care in the U.S., 4,180 were Iranian citizens and 3,412 physicians were Syrian citizens, Tsugawa and his colleagues wrote in the Harvard Business Review last week.

“Foreign doctors often work in places shunned by American doctors, such as rural and low-income communities,” Tsugawa said by phone. “While it has been known that U.S. health care is dependent on foreign doctors in terms of quantity, they have somewhat been relegated as second-tier professionals.”

Tsugawa, whose research compared doctors working at the same hospitals, said the study shows “that the U.S. health care system relies on migrant doctors also in terms of quality.”

He said the better patient outcome from international doctors could be explained by a number of factors.

One is that these doctors must go through a rigorous selection process to work in the U.S., which means they are “the best and the brightest” in their home countries. Also, international physicians generally undergo more training — initially in their home countries and then again in the U.S.

The research, which was launched months before Trump took office, has shown that the Jan. 27 travel ban may disadvantage Americans, the very people the president has repeatedly pledged to prioritize, by robbing them of access to high-quality health care.

“It may be Americans who end up paying the price for the policy,” Tsugawa said.