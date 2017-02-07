Trump visits Centcom, signals tough tack toward Islamic State

President Donald Trump made his first visit to the headquarters Monday for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

A room full of troops in fatigues from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines sat down to lunch with the president, as well as senior members of his White House staff.

Trump made small talk with some of the soldiers, discussing everything from football to military careers.

“Gonna make it a career?” Trump asked one person.

“C’mon, you have to stay,” he urged another.

Trump also hailed Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, saying he “cemented his place” in football history after his fifth Super Bowl win Sunday.

Trump, who is also commander in chief of the U.S. military, stopped at the base on the way back to Washington after his first weekend away from the White House. Trump spent the weekend at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, with first lady Melania Trump, who had not appeared in public since shortly after her husband took office.

At MacDill, the president is to be briefed by CENTCOM and SOCOM leaders, join troops for lunch and deliver a speech. Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, were expected to attend the meetings.

Trump also planned to meet with Florida Gov. Rick Scott before the flight to Washington.

CENTCOM oversaw a recent raid by U.S. special operations forces on an al-Qaida compound in Yemen, the first military operation authorized by Trump. A Navy SEAL, Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois, was killed, making him the first known U.S. combat casualty under Trump.

Three other U.S. service members were wounded in the operation. More than half a dozen suspected militants and more than a dozen civilians were also killed, including the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, a radical cleric and U.S. citizen who was targeted and killed in 2011 by a U.S. drone strike.

Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware last week to be present when Owens’ remains were returned to his family.

During his weekly address last Friday, Trump paid tribute to Owens as a “brave and selfless patriot.”

“We will never forget him. We will never ever forget those who serve. Believe me,” Trump said. Trump also talked in the address about his responsibility to keep the American people safe, and mentioned the executive order he signed late last month suspending the U.S. refugee program as well as travel to the U.S. by citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries.

The executive order has been met with challenges in federal court and protests around the country.

Trump met with officers who will form the tip of the spear in implementing his new strategy to defeat the Islamic State group.

After a three-day break at his Mar-a-Lago estate in southern Florida, Trump stopped off at Centcom headquarters in Tampa.

The military command is responsible for an area that includes the Middle East and Central Asia.

It plays a key role in Operation Inherent Resolve — the U.S.-led mission to “degrade and defeat” the Islamic State group — which has resulted in 17,861 strikes across northern Syria and Iraq since August 2016.

Apart from seizing territory and declaring a caliphate, the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for attacks in Africa, Europe, the United States, Southeast Asia and across the Middle East.

It’s seen as influencing attackers in San Bernardino, California, who killed 14 people in December 2015, and the attacker of an Orlando nightclub who left 49 dead in June.

In late January, Trump ordered generals to begin a 30-day review of the U.S. strategy to defeat the Syria- and Iraq-based militant group.

Trump had made fighting “radical Islamic terrorism” a central plank of his election campaign and the issue is emerging as the organizing principle of his foreign and domestic policies.

He used potential cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State group as a reason to embrace Russia and has tried to implement an order banning refugees and nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

The ban has spurred an unprecedented battle with the courts. On Sunday, Trump tried to pin the blame for future attacks on the federal judge who has temporarily blocked his executive order.

“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!” Trump tweeted.

He did not offer evidence for the suggestion that would-be terrorists are flocking to the country.

Most experts express more concern about Americans becoming radicalized and carrying out IS-inspired attacks, rather than the group dispatching clandestine agents around the world.

Hundreds of Trump’s own diplomats have voiced their opposition to the ban.

The contours of Trump’s policy to fight the Islamic State group abroad are still coming into focus.

On Jan. 28, he signed a presidential memorandum that called for a review including any “recommended changes to any United States rules of engagement.”

That could foreshadow a tougher approach, but it is one that some experts believe could fuel radicalization.

During Trump’s first days in office, U.S. special forces carried out a raid against al-Qaida in Yemen that resulted in the deaths of one U.S. soldier, 14 jihadis and as many as 16 civilians.

Trump also called for the “identification of new coalition partners” — a likely nod toward Russia.

Moscow has deployed aircraft, naval assets and troops to Syria, but has so far trained its fire on rebels with the aim of propping up Bashar Assad’s regime.

After substantial territorial gains, IS is now on the back foot, struggling to hold onto the Iraqi city of Mosul and with its “capital” in Raqqa under threat.

But the battle is approaching a fork in the road.

Trump has reportedly shelved his predecessor Barack Obama’s plans for taking Raqqa with the help of Kurdish forces and must soon decide how to proceed.