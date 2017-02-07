Trump says only those who ‘want to love our country’ should enter U.S., vows to destroy radical Islam, pans press

President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to allow into the United States people who “want to love our country,” defending his immigration and refugee restrictions as he made his first visit to the headquarters Monday for U.S. Central Command.

Trump reaffirmed his support for NATO before military leaders and troops and laced his speech with references to homeland security amid a court battle over his travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries. He did not directly mention the case now before a federal appeals court after a lower court temporarily suspended the ban.

“We need strong programs” so that “people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in” and those who “want to destroy us and destroy our country” are kept out, Trump said.

“Freedom, security and justice will prevail,” Trump added. “We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism and we will not allow it to take root in our country. We’re not going to allow it.”

Trump touched upon various alliances in his remarks, noting, “we strongly support NATO.”

He spoke Sunday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. A White House statement said the two “discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments,” as well as the crisis in Ukraine and security challenges facing NATO countries.

Trump once dismissed the trans-Atlantic military alliance as “obsolete,” and he would decide whether to protect NATO countries against Russian aggression based on whether those countries “have fulfilled their obligations to us.”

Earlier, Trump sat down for lunch with a room full of troops in fatigues from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, as well as senior members of his White House staff.

Trump, who is also commander in chief of the U.S. military, stopped at the base on the way back to Washington after his first weekend away from the White House. Trump spent the weekend at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, with first lady Melania Trump, who had not appeared in public since shortly after her husband took office.

Trump also vowed Monday that America and its allies would defeat the “forces of death” and keep radical jihadis from gaining a foothold on U.S. soil, but did not offer details about his strategy to defeat the Islamic State group.

In his first visit to U.S. Central Command — responsible for an area that includes the Middle East and Central Asia — Trump also did not say whether he would scrap parts of the anti-IS mission in Iraq and Syria undertaken by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

“Today, we deliver a message in one very unified voice to these forces of death and destruction — America and its allies will defeat you. We will defeat them,” he told about 300 military personnel at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

“We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism. And we will not allow to it take root in our country,” Trump added. “Freedom, security and justice will prevail.”

He accused Islamic State fighters of leading a “campaign of genocide, committing atrocities across the world,” and promised an unspecified “historic financial investment” in the U.S. military.

“Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland as they did on 9/11, as they did from Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino, and all across Europe,” added the president.

He claimed that the “very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report” on certain attacks, without offering any corroborating evidence to back up his allegation.

“They have their reasons,” he said, without explaining further.

Trump made fighting “radical Islamic terrorism” a central plank of his election campaign, and the issue is emerging as the organizing principle of his foreign and domestic policies.