/

Pats’ owner won 5 Super Bowl rings, but 1 belongs to Putin

AP

HOUSTON – Of the five Super Bowl rings Robert Kraft had earned as owner of the New England Patriots, one of them has an unlikely owner: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kraft took part in a recent NFL Network series of interviews and retold a story about his ring from 2005’s Super Bowl. He says he was on a business trip to Russia later that year when he showed the ring to Putin. The Russian president put on the ring and didn’t give it back, said Kraft.

A Putin spokesman said in 2013 that the ring was a gift and the Russian leader would send Kraft a replacement if he wanted. The spokesman says Kraft’s ring is on display at the Kremlin.

Photos

search iconClick to enlarge

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the diamond-encrusted 2005 Super Bowl ring belonging to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) as News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch (second left) and Citigroup Chairman Sanford Weill look on during a meeting of American business executives at the 18th century Konstantin Palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia, in June 2005. | AP

, ,