Aussie, 56, plucked from raft after yacht dismasts, sinks off Puerto Rico

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued a 56-year-old Austrian man who was stranded on a life raft after his boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Puerto Rico.

Authorities said Monday that 56-year-old Wolfgang Sloma sent a distress signal on Sunday after his mast broke and a hole in the hull caused his 27-foot (8-meter) vessel to take on water.

Officials said they found Sloma later the same day more than 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Puerto Rico. They said a cargo boat from Singapore diverted from its course to help rescue Sloma.

The Coast Guard said Sloma was in good condition.