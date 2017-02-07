Regions struggling to stay viable amid Tokyo-centric population shift

Despite the central government’s initiatives to reinvigorate regional economies and advance decentralization, municipalities across Japan are struggling to stem a population outflow, most prominently to Tokyo.

Last Friday the Cabinet Office decided to disburse around ¥55.64 billion to 609 regional governments in an initial tranche of subsidies to support job creation, infrastructure building and relocation programs.

Government measures have until now fallen short of stemming the tide. Census data released last week by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry showed that in 2016 more Japanese moved to the Tokyo metropolitan area than moved out for the 21st year in a row.

And concerns remain that this concentration will intensify toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which are expected to draw visitors and migrants to the capital from both in and outside of Japan.

With a population of around 17,000, the city of Obanazawa in Yamagata Prefecture registered a net outflow of 236 residents in 2016, up from 161 the previous year. Many moved out for school or work and have not returned to the city, which sees some of the greatest yearly snowfalls in all of Japan.

The Tohoku city has been extending support aimed at encouraging mainly young people to relocate by offering financial aid for housing and by promoting winter sports, but so far to almost no avail.

A city official even admitted that removing snow every day around homes in winter is hard work: “Some people moved out because they thought it would be inconvenient to live here when they grow old.”

The town of Misato, Shimane Prefecture has also been experiencing a continuous loss of residents.

Some young people take up temporary residence in the mountainous town to take part in a project to promote specialty products and other business efforts with the help of the internal affairs ministry. Those who stay on are a minority, according to the town.

“They don’t have many work options and just move out,” an official said.

The town is also concerned about a further decline in population because it will be inconvenient to access after the Japan Railway group shuts down its Sanko Line running through cities and towns in Shimane and Hiroshima prefectures on April 1. Misato hosts several stations on the 108-km line.

The central government decided on measures to fight the population drop in smaller cities after a panel of experts warned in a 2014 study that half of Japan’s municipalities were in danger of someday disappearing.

A dedicated ministerial post and task forces have since been created. In fiscal 2014, the Cabinet decided on a five-year comprehensive strategy.

The following fiscal year, the government started offering tax incentives for companies that relocate their head office. But only 12 companies had taken advantage of the package at the end of fiscal 2016, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Many businesses are drawn to Tokyo’s convenience as it is home to many of their clients and a large consumer pool.

Shigeru Ishiba, former minister in charge of revitalizing regional economies, once proposed relocating central government offices from Tokyo to outlying regions as a way “for the government to set an example” of decentralization.

But the plan has met fierce opposition from various ministries and agencies. The Cultural Affairs Agency is the only office that has so far decided to move out entirely. But it is moving to the major city of Kyoto.

The government’s draft budget for fiscal 2017 contains no centerpiece measures for promoting decentralization or for supporting growth in regional economies.

A government source said, “There is a possibility of further concentrations (of people and functions) to Tokyo ahead of the Olympics.”

Regional officials are particularly concerned about the outflow of young people who move to large population centers after high school.

Nagano Prefecture saw some 11,000 residents begin university or junior college in 2016. Of them, 74 percent moved out, half of them to the greater Tokyo area.

Of those who finished their higher education outside the prefecture, only 38 percent returned in fiscal 2015, down from 44 percent five years earlier.

“Students are drawn to the Tokyo area, host to many universities,” a prefectural official said. “A growing number of them are taking up jobs there because of increasing job availability.”

Last year, the nation’s governors issued a plea calling for a curb on new openings and expansion of universities in central Tokyo, coupled with an increase in support for regional universities.

“We should stop the concentration in Tokyo of young people who can support the growth of regional economies in the years ahead,” the National Governors’ Association said in a resolution.

The government is expected to come up with a decision on this front by summer, but it has already seen some opposition.

“Curbing new openings is detrimental to the advancement of education and can lead to unfair restraints on academic freedom,” said Kaoru Kamata, president of Waseda University in Tokyo, who chairs the Japan Association of Private Universities and Colleges.

Kamata said the governors’ proposal won’t have a major impact in terms of decentralization because many young people come to Tokyo to look for work, if not to study.

Creating employment in regional cities and towns would address the issue more effectively, he said.