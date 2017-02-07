Panel to recommend government do more to prevent disaster-linked bullying

A special council decided Tuesday to urge the government to do more to prevent the bullying of students who were affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in the first planned review of its basic policy on bullying.

The move follows a series of revelations about the bullying of evacuees from nuclear crisis-hit Fukushima Prefecture, including a first grader at a junior high school in Yokohama, who had the word “germ” added to his name.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is seeking to raise awareness about bullying in schools and local communities, by specifying cases linked to the disaster that hit the eastern Tohoku region in March 2011, ministry officials said.

The special panel, led by Yoji Morita, a professor at Naruto University of Education, broadly agreed on a draft revision to the basic policy under a law aimed at preventing bullying at schools.

The draft revision pointed out that it is necessary for school teachers to understand the physical and mental effects of the disaster on affected students and provide mental health-care services.

The draft revision, expected to be finalized in March after the panel solicits public comments, also clarifies the need for teachers to learn more about the issues sexual minorities face.

The law on bullying, enacted in June 2013, demands the central government and each school to draw up their own basic policies.