Tokyo assembly panel to summon ex-Gov. Ishihara

A special committee of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly decided Tuesday to summon former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara over the suspended relocation of the capital’s landmark Tsukiji wholesale food market to a site in the reclaimed Toyosu area.

Ishihara will be questioned about land acquisition concerning the new site where benzene levels up to 79 times the maximum allowed have been detected recently in groundwater.

The assembly panel will also summon Takeo Hamauzu, who served as vice governor under Ishihara and was engaged in negotiations on the land acquisition with Tokyo Gas Co., which operated a plant there.

Ishihara has agreed to cooperate with the metropolitan government’s investigation into a series of issues over the Toyosu market, but refused to attend a hearing.

Incumbent Gov. Yuriko Koike has said the Toyosu market issue will inevitably become a point of contention in the metropolitan assembly’s July election.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party are demanding the launch of a special commission with greater authority to investigate the matter.

For its part, the Liberal Democratic Party, which holds the largest number of seats in the assembly, has so far been reluctant to call for such a commission.

The LDP, nonetheless, accepted summoning Ishihara in what appears to be an attempt to prevent further fallout ahead of the July assembly polls.