Japan, Russia to meet in mid-March to discuss economic projects on disputed islands

Japanese and Russian officials plan to hold talks around March 14 in Tokyo on how to proceed with joint economic projects on Russian-held islands at the center of a decades-old bilateral territorial dispute, a Japanese government source said Tuesday.

A new body that will study the feasibility of such projects was established earlier the same day. Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said at the outset of its first meeting, “Holding discussions about joint economic activities would be a big plus” toward concluding a post-World War II peace treaty between the two countries.

The stalemate over the islands located off the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, which are also claimed by Tokyo, has prevented the two countries from signing the postwar treaty.

“It is very significant that Japan will, for the first time, be engaged in works” to create the vision for the future of the islands, said Kishida, who chairs the body.

The launch of the panel followed the summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in December and comes ahead of Abe’s planned visit to Russia in the first half of this year.

In the December summit, Abe and Putin agreed to start talks on joint economic projects under a “special framework” on the islands, while remaining apart on the sovereignty issue.

Hiroshige Seko, the minister of economy, trade and industry, who doubles as the minister for economic cooperation with Russia, is serving as the acting chair of the panel. He is being joined by representatives from the Finance Ministry, the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, the Environment Ministry and the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The two countries need to define how the proposed joint economic activities, which include projects in the fishing, tourism and health-care industries, will progress without affecting their respective legal stances on sovereignty.

The islands — Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group — were seized by the Soviet Union after Japan surrendered in 1945 at the end of World War II. They are called the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.