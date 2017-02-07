Elite player tapped as new Shogi body chief after defamation scandal

The promotional body of the chess-like Japanese board game shogi said Monday it has named a 47-year-old elite player as its new chief, in the wake of the defamation of another top-ranked player falsely accused of cheating.

Yasumitsu Sato will serve the remaining term through June of former head Koji Tanigawa, 54, who stepped down to take responsibility over the defamation of Hiroyuki Miura, a 42-year-old highest-rank “ninth dan” player.

The association suspended Miura on Oct. 12, in connection with the allegation that he had used shogi software on his smartphone for assistance during official matches.

But Miura was cleared through the investigation by a third-party panel, which said in late December it found no evidence of such cheating.

Tanigawa, who quit on Jan. 18, admitted there had been “a flaw” in dealing with the suspicion and apologized to Miura.

Sato, a ninth dan player from Kyoto Prefecture, became a professional shogi player in 1987 and has won 13 major titles.