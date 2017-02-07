NHK reporter arrested for alleged rape

An NHK staff reporter who was arrested for allegedly raping and injuring a woman in her 20s in Yamagata Prefecture last February likely entered her house through an unlocked door or window, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Yasutaka Tsurumoto, 28, who was arrested Monday, is suspected of breaking into the woman’s room at around 5 a.m. on Feb. 23 last year, raping her and inflicting injuries that required two weeks of treatment.

The suspect has denied the charges, according to the Yamagata Prefectural Police Department.

According to probe, the police found no signs of broken windows or doors to indicate trespassing, sources said.

During the assault, the woman’s attacker did not cover his face nor did he use a weapon, sources said.

Tsurumoto lived in the same area as the woman at that time, but they were not acquainted, according to the police.

Around the same time, a break-in occurred at a home elsewhere in the prefecture, during which the intruder attempted an assault on another woman, prompting the police to investigate whether the two cases are related.

An NHK spokesman said the arrest of an employee is very regrettable and that the public broadcaster will respond accordingly after the investigation is over.