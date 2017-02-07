Hackers hit sites of Tokyo Games official, Ibaraki, Fukui hospitals

A number of websites in Japan have been hit by cyberattacks, including the official home page of Tamayo Marukawa, a minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympics.

The websites, which also include ones run by the University of Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefectural Central Hospital and Fukui Prefectural Hospital, had their home pages altered by unidentified attackers.

Security experts say vulnerabilities in software that manages websites could have been exploited by the hackers.

Marukawa, who also serves on the government committee tasked with drafting and implementing cybersecurity strategies, acknowledged Monday that her website had been targeted, adding that it has been restored.

The Asahi Shimbun reported a web page that logs the minister’s activity had been hacked and showed a mysterious message, including “HaCkeD By MuhmadEmad,” and “KurDish HaCk3rS WaS Here.”

The Ibaraki hospital had parts of its website showing the number of patients and seminar information hacked, while the Fukui hospital had the announcement section altered. They were both attacked on Monday morning, but no personal data have been leaked, the hospitals said.

University of Tsukuba likewise said there has been no leak of personal information.