Japan to nurture specialists in internet of things

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry is planning to accelerate efforts to develop specialists capable of improving and managing the internet of things.

The ministry’s plan reflects growing demand for personnel in both public and private sectors who can make good use of networks and deal with cyberattacks, with data volumes expected to surge after interconnected devices become increasing common.

The ministry is set to take specific measures based on a comprehensive strategy formulated by the Information and Communications Council, which advises the communications minister.

The strategy includes measures to develop human resources, improve networks and utilize data as well as craft a road map through fiscal 2020 to achieve the goals.

The ministry forecasts that the number of linked devices will almost double to 30 billion worldwide in calendar 2020, from some 15.3 billion in 2015.

An expert panel will discuss a certification system for skills related to the internet of things, in particular for efficiently managing networks handling massive amounts of data. It is expected to reach a conclusion by this summer.

According to a government-backed think tank, the number of cyberattacks against Japanese internet servers and other targets totaled 128.1 billion last year. Of the total, 26 percent were against internet of things devices.

The ministry is scheduled to set up a training center this spring to enhance countermeasures against such attacks. It also plans to encourage people to acquire related qualifications.

It plans to speed up efforts to put into practice the 5G next-generation wireless system needed for the spread of the internet of things.

A 5G system is 100 times faster than the current technology, allowing multiple devices to connect to networks simultaneously. It is thus expected to serve as the core technology in self-driving vehicles and other devices.

The ministry also plans to work on standardizing data formats to create and support services using huge amounts of data.