Nikkei takes step back as yen climbs

Stocks fell Tuesday, weighed down by the yen’s further ascent against the dollar.

The Nikkei 225 lost 65.93 points, or 0.35 percent, to end at 18,910.78. On Monday, the key market gauge gained 58.51 points.

The Topix, covering all first-section issues, closed 4.27 points, or 0.28 percent, lower at 1,516.15 after climbing 5.43 points Monday.

Selling outpaced buying as the dollar slipped through ¥112 for the first time in about two months amid uncertainties over European politics, brokers said.

The yen’s rise briefly sent the Nikkei more than 170 points lower in the morning.

However, the market trimmed losses later thanks to buying on dips triggered by a halt to the yen’s strengthening, the brokers said.

The recent “trend of the yen’s rise prompted selling of export-oriented names,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

Ishiguro said, however, that the market’s downside was supported by “(strong) earnings by Japanese companies and investor appetite for domestic demand-oriented names.”

Expectations for exchange-traded fund purchases by the Bank of Japan also backed the TSE, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist in Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s economic research department.

Meanwhile, investors refrained from active buying “amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of a summit” between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, Ichikawa said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,291 to 562 in the first section, while 149 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.694 billion shares from Monday’s 1.797 billion.

The higher yen battered electronics makers Fujitsu, Panasonic, Kyocera and TDK.

Toyota met with selling after its consolidated operating profit forecast for the current year through March, announced Monday, fell short of the market consensus.

Other major losers included mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, as well as game maker Sega Sammy Holdings.

By contrast, semiconductor-manufacturing equipment maker Disco attracted hefty purchases as it raised its consolidated operating profit estimate for the year to March.

Maruha Nichiro hit a listing-to-date high after the food maker upgraded its earnings forecasts for the current year.

Also on the plus side were chemical producer Asahi Kasei and technology firm Hitachi.