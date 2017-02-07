Dollar bounces back from sharp morning losses

The dollar shed early losses to retake ¥112 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, after hitting a two-month low in the morning.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.10-11, still down from ¥112.73-74 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0681-0681, down from $1.0751-0752, and at ¥119.75-75, down from ¥121.21-21.

The dollar was soft at levels around ¥111.70-80 in early trading, carrying over its weak performance from overnight trading abroad that reflected a fall in U.S. long-term interest rates.

The greenback fell to a two-month low of around ¥111.60 shortly before midmorning, partly weighed down by the weakness of Tokyo stocks.

The dollar-bearish mood also stemmed from receding speculation for an early U.S. interest rate increase and uncertainties over the political situation in Europe, market sources said.

But “the dollar attracted buying at lows mainly from Japanese importers,” a currency brokerage official said.

After moving narrowly around ¥111.80 in the afternoon, the dollar rose back above ¥112 in late hours thanks to a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading, market sources said.

Still, the dollar grew top-heavy once it topped ¥112.

“Players see no incentives to step up dollar buying for now,” a major securities house official said.